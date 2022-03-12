Accel Wealth Management Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

