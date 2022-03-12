Accel Wealth Management Increases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned 1.23% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 1,804.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF alerts:

Shares of DVLU opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.