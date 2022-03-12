Accel Wealth Management Makes New $376,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.36.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.