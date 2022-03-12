AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 407,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 272,974 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

