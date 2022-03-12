AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of ACRX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,175. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

