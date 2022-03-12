ACG Wealth Grows Holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW)

ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth owned 54.49% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of ECOW opened at $22.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

