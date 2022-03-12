ACG Wealth Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.