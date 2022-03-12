ACG Wealth Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,588,000 after acquiring an additional 110,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

