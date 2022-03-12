ACG Wealth Sells 1,326 Shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC)

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PAMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth owned approximately 5.48% of Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 141,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,621 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PAMC opened at $32.90 on Friday. Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45.

