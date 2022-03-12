Achain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.19 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

