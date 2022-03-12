Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS.

ACHV stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 59.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 51.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,885 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

