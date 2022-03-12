Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of ACHV stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $12.95.
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.