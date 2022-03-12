Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 405,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.