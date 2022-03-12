Actinium Market Cap Reaches $807,789.64 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $807,789.64 and $24,280.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Actinium has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 39,688,200 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

