AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $131.79 million and a P/E ratio of 12.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATY. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AcuityAds by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

