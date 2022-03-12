AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcuityAds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.06. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AcuityAds by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AcuityAds during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

About AcuityAds (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.