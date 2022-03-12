AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at TD Securities

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins downgraded AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a C$6.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.88.

Shares of AT opened at C$2.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$2.74 and a 12-month high of C$20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.36 million and a PE ratio of 12.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.99.

In other news, Director Tal Hayek bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,692,407 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,870.23. Also, Senior Officer Joe Ontman bought 32,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,981.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,685,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,670,649.35.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

