AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Trading Down 8.7%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.24. Approximately 228,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 484,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on AcuityAds from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Desjardins downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of C$167.36 million and a PE ratio of 12.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Joe Ontman purchased 32,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$149,981.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,685,857 shares in the company, valued at C$7,670,649.35. Also, Director Tal Hayek purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,692,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,870.23.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

