Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACXP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

