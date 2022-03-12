Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $8.74.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
