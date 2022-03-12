Addison Capital Co Acquires Shares of 17,627 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

