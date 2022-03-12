Addison Capital Co Has $1.72 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Addison Capital Co reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after buying an additional 403,831 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $123.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.61.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

