Addison Capital Co Has $376,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,700,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,185,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 846,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 667,146 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $25.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

