Addison Capital Co Sells 199 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.7% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Shares of ZTS opened at $185.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.51 and a 200 day moving average of $209.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.68 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

