adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €300.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €300.00 ($326.09) price objective from investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($353.26) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($347.83) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €308.67 ($335.51).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €204.00 ($221.74) on Thursday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($218.49). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €234.16 and its 200 day moving average is €261.59.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.