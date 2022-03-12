adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of adidas from €345.00 ($375.00) to €340.00 ($369.57) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €300.00 ($326.09) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.75.
Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.47. adidas has a one year low of $93.86 and a one year high of $199.44.
About adidas (Get Rating)
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
