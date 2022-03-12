Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $109.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 386.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 113.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 43.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

