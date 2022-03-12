Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Down 58.2% in February

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the February 13th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 747,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advanced Human Imaging stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Advanced Human Imaging as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Human Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AHI stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Advanced Human Imaging has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32.

Advanced Human Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Human Imaging developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology which enables its users to check, track and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately. Advanced Human Imaging is based in PERTH, Australia.

