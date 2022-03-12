AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Short Interest Up 600.0% in February

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DWEQ traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,282. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.
