AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Short Interest Up 600.0% in February

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DWEQ traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,282. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.