Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. 945,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,646. The company has a market capitalization of $456.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of -0.20. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

AMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

