Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ AMTX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. 945,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,646. The company has a market capitalization of $456.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of -0.20. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.
AMTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.
Aemetis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.
