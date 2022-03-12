Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Aena S.M.E. S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 165,072 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 129,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

ANYYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32.

