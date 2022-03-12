Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 884,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $38,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.