AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $114.43

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.43 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 111.20 ($1.46). AEW UK REIT shares last traded at GBX 111.60 ($1.46), with a volume of 274,976 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AEW UK REIT in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market cap of £179.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 110.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. AEW UK REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

AEW UK REIT Company Profile (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

