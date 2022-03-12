AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AFC Gamma stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. 129,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,150. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

