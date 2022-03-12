Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 19,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,568 shares of company stock worth $5,688,272. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL remained flat at $$59.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

