Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE:AFN traded down C$1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$38.87. 64,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,473. The firm has a market cap of C$730.52 million and a P/E ratio of 63.00. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFN shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.29.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

