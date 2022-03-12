Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.34. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.29.

TSE AFN opened at C$38.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.72. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The company has a market cap of C$730.52 million and a P/E ratio of 63.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

