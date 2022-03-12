Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$51.00 at CIBC

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AFN. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.29.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$38.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$730.52 million and a PE ratio of 63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.