Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CEO Thomas J. Leonard Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agiliti stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 92.74.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.09.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

