AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Peter Grenville Schoch Purchases 5,000 Shares

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

BOS opened at C$32.40 on Friday. AirBoss of America Corp. has a twelve month low of C$23.16 and a twelve month high of C$47.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$874.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.