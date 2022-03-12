AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Director Peter Grenville Schoch Purchases 5,000 Shares

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.
BOS opened at C$32.40 on Friday. AirBoss of America Corp. has a twelve month low of C$23.16 and a twelve month high of C$47.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$874.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.67%.
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
