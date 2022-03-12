Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the February 13th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EADSY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbus from €120.00 ($130.43) to €135.00 ($146.74) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbus from €150.00 ($163.04) to €165.00 ($179.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Airbus from €138.00 ($150.00) to €150.00 ($163.04) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.86.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EADSY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.82. 537,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,020. The company has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.71. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.