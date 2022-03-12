AIREA (LON:AIEA) Trading 1.3% Higher

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.40 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30.40 ($0.40). 241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).
The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. The firm has a market cap of £11.71 million and a P/E ratio of 12.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.94.
AIREA Company Profile (LON:AIEA)
Featured Stories
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for AIREA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIREA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.