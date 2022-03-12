Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $28.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on AKYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 355,867 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 230,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $2,138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

