Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $28.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.07.
Several research analysts recently commented on AKYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.
