Akroma Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $29,832.52 and approximately $24.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.25 or 0.06601311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00068405 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.