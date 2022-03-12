Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Genesis Investment Management LLP’s Largest Position

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,445,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 989,933 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 14.3% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $290,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.71. The stock had a trading volume of 39,271,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,675,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $245.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average is $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

