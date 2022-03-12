Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Gap Up to $5.81

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $5.97. Allbirds shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 3,741 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on BIRD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.96.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allbirds Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

