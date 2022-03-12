Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) CMO Sells $270,000.00 in Stock

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,416 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after acquiring an additional 669,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after acquiring an additional 551,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after purchasing an additional 609,259 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

