Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$53.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.78.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$46.92 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$39.80 and a 12-month high of C$47.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.21.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,748.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

