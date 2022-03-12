Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Upgraded at B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $155.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $143.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $18.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $19.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $14.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $69.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NYSE AMR opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $4,247,219.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,392,415.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $970,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $1,504,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

