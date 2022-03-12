Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Upgraded at B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $155.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $143.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $18.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $19.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $14.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $69.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.67 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
NYSE AMR opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $4,247,219.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,392,415.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $970,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $1,504,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
