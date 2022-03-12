Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Brin Sergey Sells 5,384 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total transaction of $13,935,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GOOG stock opened at $2,609.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,010.73 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,708.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2,819.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

