Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 90.4% from the February 13th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $1.23 on Friday. Altigen Communications has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $29.35 million, a P/E ratio of -61.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Altigen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through North America and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment consists of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.