Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Amada stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46. Amada has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $41.49.

About Amada

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

