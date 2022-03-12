Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Amada stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46. Amada has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $41.49.
